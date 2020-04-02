Emsisoft Emergency Kit
Version 2020.4.0.10065 — Released: 04/02/2020
For Windows 7/8.1/10 (Server 2008 R2/2012/2016/2019)
Every hero needs a sidekick
Emergency kit
The malware Emergency Kit for infected PC´s
Award-winning
Award-winning dual-scanner to clean infections
Portable
100% portable - Ideal for USB flash drives
See how easy to use it is
License
Emsisoft Emergency Kit is free for private use. For commercial use, please have a look at our
Emsisoft Emergency Kit Pro page.
Will it run on my PC?
Unless you have a rather outdated PC from the late 90s, the answer is most likely yes, assuming that you’re using Windows 7, 8.1 or 10 or Windows Server (2008 R2/2012/R2 2016/2019) - with the latest service pack installed. All features are fully functional on x64 systems too. While running, Emsisoft Emergency Kit uses about 200 MB of your RAM which is quite low considering the millions of signatures that it must load. If your PC has at least 1 GB of RAM, this will be perfect.
We're proud of these test results!
CNET - 5 out of 5 stars
In the right hands, Emsisoft Free Emergency Kit can bring powerful tools to bear on a wide range of PC troubles.
PC Mag recommends
If you're the security go-to guy (or gal) in your family, workplace, or neighborhood, stick a copy of Emsisoft Emergency Kit on a USB drive and keep it with you.
Komputer Swiat - Editor's Choice
It's a very useful and easy to use program! We recommend to everyone!
Download.com rated "Excellent"
Emsisoft Free Emergency kit belongs on any user's portable PC toolkit