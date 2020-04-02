Will it run on my PC?

Unless you have a rather outdated PC from the late 90s, the answer is most likely yes, assuming that you’re using Windows 7, 8.1 or 10 or Windows Server (2008 R2/2012/R2 2016/2019) - with the latest service pack installed. All features are fully functional on x64 systems too. While running, Emsisoft Emergency Kit uses about 200 MB of your RAM which is quite low considering the millions of signatures that it must load. If your PC has at least 1 GB of RAM, this will be perfect.